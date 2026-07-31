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Revealed: Amazing Tales from Inside the Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Our interview with Bojan Pancevski, author of "The Nord Stream Conspiracy."
Jul 31
•
Michael Isikoff
and
Jeff Stein
36
5
13
No Guts, No Glory
Senate confirms legally unqualified Jay Clayton to head US Intelligence
Jul 29
•
Jeff Stein
23
13
10
New in SpyWeek: Ratcliffe Urged to Stand Up to Trump
CIA veterans urge the spy agency chief—and other senior IC officials to publicly confront Trump on election lies, failed Iran War strategies, or resign.
Jul 27
•
Jeff Stein
45
16
Lettuce Prayer
Beware the green monster lurking on your plate
Jul 25
•
Jeff Stein
52
12
9
Feat of Clayton
ODNI leadership goes from putrid to passable with intelligence panel vote
Jul 22
•
Jeff Stein
38
2
10
SpyWeek: How Trump Shanked Elections Fraud, the Bipartisan Rush on Clayton, Rubio’s Global Terrorism Stunt, and More
Also: Pulte lobbied to name and smear CIA officials, DOJ activated long dormant secretive terrorism court, a high level real life spy yarn
Jul 19
•
Jeff Stein
34
11
A Few Intelligence Nuggets Emerge in Newly Released Documents
China stepped up espionage, hacked Biden campaign, but didn’t engage in 2020 election interference, despite Trump claims. (Russia did—again.)
Jul 17
•
Michael Isikoff
89
1
33
How I Became a Target of Iranian Intelligence
Longtime Israeli national security reporter Yossi Melman tells how he recently received some startling news from Iran.
Jul 17
•
Yossi Melman
28
5
9
Jay Clayton Flunked the Test
High drama ensued when Sen. Jon Ossoff began interrogating the DNI nominee
Jul 16
•
Jeff Stein
43
2
17
Does US Intelligence Matter Anymore?
Trump, like Stalin, ignores facts and warnings to his—and our—great peril
Jul 15
•
Jeff Stein
64
11
23
SpyWeek: Trump Tries Again with Jay Clayton, Patel Ignites Graham Conspiracy Talk, FBI Probes Air Force One Leak
Also: Musical chairs at ODNI, CIA analysts' woes, bad Iran intel, Moscow's school for assassins, and more
Jul 12
•
Jeff Stein
27
2
7
Israelis Offer New Details on Joint Regime-Change Strategy and Mossad-CIA plan for Kurdish Invasion
Finger-pointing, scapegoating sour US-Israeli relations as Iran talks sputter
Jul 6
•
Yossi Melman
34
3
12
© 2026 Jeff Stein
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