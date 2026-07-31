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Revealed: Amazing Tales from Inside the Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Our interview with Bojan Pancevski, author of "The Nord Stream Conspiracy."
  Michael Isikoff and Jeff Stein
No Guts, No Glory
Senate confirms legally unqualified Jay Clayton to head US Intelligence
  Jeff Stein
New in SpyWeek: Ratcliffe Urged to Stand Up to Trump
CIA veterans urge the spy agency chief—and other senior IC officials to publicly confront Trump on election lies, failed Iran War strategies, or resign.
  Jeff Stein
Lettuce Prayer
Beware the green monster lurking on your plate
  Jeff Stein
Feat of Clayton
ODNI leadership goes from putrid to passable with intelligence panel vote
  Jeff Stein
SpyWeek: How Trump Shanked Elections Fraud, the Bipartisan Rush on Clayton, Rubio’s Global Terrorism Stunt, and More
Also: Pulte lobbied to name and smear CIA officials, DOJ activated long dormant secretive terrorism court, a high level real life spy yarn
  Jeff Stein
A Few Intelligence Nuggets Emerge in Newly Released Documents
China stepped up espionage, hacked Biden campaign, but didn’t engage in 2020 election interference, despite Trump claims. (Russia did—again.)
  Michael Isikoff
How I Became a Target of Iranian Intelligence
Longtime Israeli national security reporter Yossi Melman tells how he recently received some startling news from Iran.
  Yossi Melman
Jay Clayton Flunked the Test
High drama ensued when Sen. Jon Ossoff began interrogating the DNI nominee
  Jeff Stein
Does US Intelligence Matter Anymore?
Trump, like Stalin, ignores facts and warnings to his—and our—great peril
  Jeff Stein
SpyWeek: Trump Tries Again with Jay Clayton, Patel Ignites Graham Conspiracy Talk, FBI Probes Air Force One Leak
Also: Musical chairs at ODNI, CIA analysts' woes, bad Iran intel, Moscow's school for assassins, and more
  Jeff Stein
Israelis Offer New Details on Joint Regime-Change Strategy and Mossad-CIA plan for Kurdish Invasion
Finger-pointing, scapegoating sour US-Israeli relations as Iran talks sputter
  Yossi Melman
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