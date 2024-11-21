Tulsi Gabbard, Bashar Al-Assad and Me
Trump’s DNI pick and I were both in Damascus in the winter of 2017 to meet with the dictator of Syria. We came away with very different takes
In the early months of 2017, two Americans traveled to Syria where they met separately with that country’s dictator, Bashar Al-Assad.
One of them was Tulsi Gabbard, then a Hawaii Democratic congresswoman, now President-elect Trump’s pick to be Director of National Intelligence. Another American, arriving in Damascus less than two weeks later, was me.