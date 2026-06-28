Party Time at the ODNI?
Christina Norton’s social media photos, now made private, show the new far-right ODNI chief of staff partying around DC and boasting about her GOP “election integrity” work
Christina A. Norton, the new chief of staff of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), is a party-loving MAGA activist with no background in national security issues but who last year boasted of running “the largest election integrity operation the Republican Party has ever seen,” according to copies of some of her past Instagram pos…