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robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
5dEdited

Heads up! Trump pressuring Thune to demand repugs stay in DC during Aug. and pass the Save Act. Or has that changed already?

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MildRed's avatar
MildRed
4d

Happy to read this update.

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