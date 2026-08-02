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Lewis Regenstein's avatar
Lewis Regenstein
17h

I wish Jeff had mentioned that Panetta was a signer of the infamous statement claiming Hunter Biden's laptop scandal was a Russian "information operation," thereby demonstrating his poor judgement, partisan bias, and loss of credibility.....Lewis Regenstein

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
13h

Of course it’s an unwinnable war. We don’t want to win anything. We just want to keep funneling tax payer dollars to Trump’s cronies.

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