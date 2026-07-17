How I Became a Target of Iranian Intelligence
Longtime Israeli national security reporter Yossi Melman tells how he recently received some startling news from Iran.
This week, in the middle of the night between Wednesday and Thursday, feeling disappointed by England’s defeat by Argentina in the World Cup, I received some unexpected news.
I’m still not sure how to describe it. Was it gratifying? An honor? Frightening? Should I be concerned?
It was an official announcement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence. And there, in its target list, was my name.