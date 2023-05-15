"Ghosts of Beirut," a Reflective Counterterrorism Masterpiece
The four-part Showtime thriller traces the CIA's decades-long pursuit and assassination of terrorist Imad Mughniyah, "the father of smoke."
In October 2013, I placed a call to the Central Intelligence Agency. I told the CIA’s public affairs office I wanted to talk to them about a story I’d unearthed, about the agency’s assassination of Imad Mughniyah, the world’s top terrorist for decade until he was taken out in 2008. I wasn’t looking for a simple comment, I told them, but some help fleshi…