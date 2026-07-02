Robert B. McCaw’s decades with an elite Washington, DC law firm lends “Traitors” an authoritative voice. (Author photo)

The best spy novelists are deceptively crafty. They are able to step back from the chaotic noise of our daily headlines to remind us that, at least in fiction, honesty and goodwill can still outmaneuver the worst aspects of humanity.

In his gripping new page-turner, Traitors, the veteran mystery writer Robert B. McCaw gives us exactly that kind of hero for this cynical age. His protagonist, Robert Cooper, is a regular guy, a grieving widower with a daughter he adores, true blue to those around him, pained to think that anyone in his circle could have evil intent. A dogged idealist in the old-time mold of Jimmy Stewart or Gary Cooper, he refuses to bend, even as the world around him demands it. In McCaw’s telling, that decency turns out to be the most dangerous weapon in Washington.